Phnom Penh: A foreign man suspected of using drugs ran away from a guesthouse and went up to the second floor of a construction site, and jumped down, causing his head hit the road and his death at 4 am on the 25th May 2022 on Concrete Road 107K in Kbal Damrey 2 Village, Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Sen Chey.

The unidentified white foreigner is about 30 years old, and was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

According to sources, on the night of May 24, 2022, the victim was seen sleeping in the room of Sophos Phuong Guesthouse nearby, when suddenly at midnight, the foreigner set fire to the mattress. He ran across the roof to the second floor construction site and jumped to his death.

Immediately after receiving this information, the local police force and professional officers went to the scene to investigate the incident. NKD