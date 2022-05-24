Svay Rieng Province: Many motorcycles were damaged and destroyed in a fire at a factory parking lot.

This incident happened at about 1:40 pm on May 24, 2022 at the Siko factory located in the Manhattan Special Economic Zone, Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province.

According to the workers’ report, a fire broke out on a total of 41 motorcycles, with 30 motorcycles completely destroyed and 11 damaged. The cause remains unknown.

Sources confirmed that before the incident, the factory workers went to work as usual, suddenly there were flames and smoke from the motorcycle parking, and the security guards took fire hoses, but could not control the situation, so many motorcycles burned.

By 3:30 pm on the same day, the fire was completely extinguished and the authorities as well as the factory are investigating the cause of the fire, but fortunately no one was injured. NKD