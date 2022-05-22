Phnom Penh: A Lexus GS-300 car crashed into a concrete divider, causing one wheel to break and the front of the car to be severely damaged.



The accident happened at 2:10 AM on May 22, 2022, along Street 2004 at right angles to Street 371, west of the Nokia traffic light in Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a white Lexus GS-300 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AH-9789 was seen driving along Street 2004 in a west-to-east direction. The driver was thought to be drunk, swerved and hit the concrete. The driver then opened the car door, escaped from the scene and disappear.



After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police to measure the vehicle and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for the owner to come and solve it according to the law. NKD