Kulen, Kulen, Gone! Cars Damaged By Falling Trees

Siem Reap: Three luxury cars were damaged by fallen trees on Phnom Kulen, Svay Leu district, Siem Reap province.

Lieutenant Colonel Sun Thai, Deputy Inspector of Police of Svay Leu District, Siem Reap Province, said this afternoon that the incident occurred on May 22, 2022.

He said the fall of the tree was not due to wind or rain, but because of the (shallew) roots. The cars- a Lexus, Ford and Toyota, belonged to local tourists visiting the resort. RASMEI

