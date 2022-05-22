Phnom Penh: A shocking incident occurred after a man identified as the owner of The Dream Entertainment Club became angry after an misunderstanding, pulled out a pistol, threatened to shoot his chef and fired the weapon, and then drove away 11:10 pm on May 21, 2022 in The Storm Pub next to Street 182 in Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.



The perpetrator, the owner of the club, is over 40 years old. The victim was Chhouk Sopheap, 48, a chef at The Storm.



According to the man and the woman, who were chefs at the club, the perpetrator, who was his boss, came to the scene and began shouting at staff, took a pistol to the kitchen, fired a shot, then walked out and drove away.



Afterwards, the victim stopped cooking, went out to explain the story to the media, and then went to the 7 Makara District Gendarmerie Headquarters to file a complaint against his boss for professional forces to help find justice and take action.

