Business & Property FEATURED Latest 

Cambodian rapper VannDa releases new singles ‘Parenthesis’ and ‘Life Is A Game’

cne 52 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Cambodian rapper VannDa has released two singles, ‘Parenthesis’ and ‘Life Is A Game’, ahead of the release of ‘Skull 2: Season 1’ – the first part of his second album.

The singles showcase the rapper’s musical flexibility: ‘Parenthesis’ takes fans on an atmospheric R&B ride never heard before in VannDa’s music with the help of backing vocals from the likes of Sophia Kao, Laura Mam and Nick Dot.

‘Life Is A Game’, however, sees VannDa return to his rap roots on a self-produced track filled with glitchy bloops and traditional instrumentation. READ MORE- NME

You May Also Like

Chinese/Cambodian Arms Cache/Drug Stash Seized

cne 1

Prey Nop Police Hand Over Pet Bear

cne 0

860 New COVID Cases As 1074 Treated, 32 More Deaths

Johnny Bobby 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *