Sihanoukville – (Preliminary news) Authorities said that 4 people died (3 at the scene, one later at the hospital), and another was seriously injured when the elevator broke on a high-rise building under construction in Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville at almost 8 am on May 20, 2022.

The victims were construction workers with the following names: 1, Vally, male, 53 years old, guard, Nou Sinuon, male, 33 years old (both from Sihanoukville) Ran Phas, male, 36 years old, from Oddar Meanchey Province and Soy Malis, female, 38 years old, from Takeo province (died at the hospital).

Heng Seiha, 28 years old, born in Kampong Chhnang province, suffered serious injuries. Currently, the seriously injured victim is being treated at the hospital, while the authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. HUY BUNLENG