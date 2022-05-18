Phnom Penh: A gunman in a Lexus car fired three shots into the sky, and fled, causing surprise to the police and military police in Chamkarmon district at 3:30 AM Wednesday, May 18, 2022, along Street 432/ Street 101 in Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, a Lexus with no license plate was first seen driving along Route 432 in an east-west direction. Someone inside the car fired 3 bullets in the sky for no known reason. After the shooting, the gunman drove forward, turning left onto Street 101 a sped away in a north-south direction.

The local police and military police of Chamkar Mon district arrived at the scene to inspect and collect 3 shell casings and began to search for the perpetrators. NKD