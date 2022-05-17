Rattanakiri Province: On the afternoon of May 16, 2022, Mr. Kith Try, Deputy Governor of Rattanakiri Province and Chairman of the Committee for Exploration of Remnants of the Vietnam Volunteer Army, presided over the handover ceremony of the remains of the Volunteer Army Veterans of Yalai Province, Socialist Republic of Vietnam, who sacrificed their lives during the war in Cambodia. The remains of four soldiers will be repatriated to Vietnam for funeral ceremonies.

An estimated 30,000 Vietnamese soldiers lost their lives between 1979-89, fighting against factions which included the Khmer Rogue, Royalist and Republican armed guerilla movements mostly based in Thailand.

