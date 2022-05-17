Crime FEATURED Latest 

Man Caught With Ice In Daun Penh

The Anti-Drug Department cracked down on drug trafficking, arrested one suspect and confiscated nearly 1 kg of drugs in Phnom Penh.

On May 14, 2022 at 18:30, the Special Forces (A2) of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes cracked down on a target on Preah Monivong Street, Sangkat Phsar Thmei 2, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

A man named Ouch Sovannareth, 33 years old, a Cambodian was captured, along with a bag of methamphetamine (ICE) with a net weight 800.81 g. Currently, the suspect and the drugs are being prepared for the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to proceed with the trial.

