Phnom Penh: On May 17, the Director of the General Bureau of Immigration, HE General Kiet Chantharith held a meeting with GDI officials to order stricter inspections of foreigners whose passports and visas have expired.

Participating in the meeting included the Deputy Director of the General Administration of Immigration, various related officials, and a number of technical personnel.

The Director said that the relevant departments must progress with their work, and that officers need to strictly monitor foreigners living and working in Cambodia, especially those who violate the law and whose passports and visas have expired. GDI