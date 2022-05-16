Phnom Penh: A woman died after jumping from the the Prince Plaza condominium building at 1:00 am, on May 16, 2002. The Prince Plaza condominium building is located on Norodom Blvd. Village 10, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh (scene of another young woman’s suicide jump in early January) .

The victim was identified as Truong Thi Minh Thu, a 26-year-old Vietnamese woman.

The manager of the apartment building told police that he saw a woman jump to her death from the 35th floor of the condominium building on security cameras. She apparently jumped through the window of her room.



The manager closed off the scene, waiting for the forensic experts of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to examine the body.

The authorities confirmed that the victim had suffered fatal injuries consitant with jumping from a high-rise building.

The woman’s body was taken to Stung Meanchey pagoda, waiting for relatives.