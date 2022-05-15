Phnom Penh: A man drove a Lexus RX330 head-on into a concrete divider, causing severe damage to the front of the car. The incident happened at 11 pm on May 14, 2022 at the traffic light along Street 598 in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving the Lexus RX330 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BE-2570 from north to south when he swerved to the left and hit the yellow and black concrete. The owner immediately opened the door and fled from the scene, disappearing into the night.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police to measure the vehicle and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for the owner to come and solve it according to the law. NKD