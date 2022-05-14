Phnom Penh: The Supreme Court on May 13, 2022, rejected the appeal of a Chinese man who was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he murdered his pregnant mistress, dumped the body in a suitcase in Chroy Changva commune, set it on fire and escaped to China.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court on August 25, 2020 convicted Yang Yang, 30, after he was arrested at THE PARKWAY 273, Toul Sangke 1 district, Russey Keo district, Phnom Penh on the morning of July 23, 2019. The female Chinese victim, Miao Xiaolin, was found after being killed, stuffed inside a suitcase and set alight near Prek Pnov Bridge in Chroy Changvar district on June 29..

According to Yang Yang, he admitted entering the country in October 2016 at Phnom Penh International Airport to work at The PARKWAY. By 2018 he had begun a relationship with Miao Xiaolin, who became pregnant.

On June 29, 2019, the perpetrator told the victim have an abortion, because he had a wife, but the victim refused. During a scuffle, the victim was thrown and knocked unconscious. Then the perpetrator went to a suitcase at Central Market, worth $ 80, and put the body in a suitcase until about 8 pm, when he took a to his Lexus RX 330 and bought a bottle of petrol, before dumping the body and setting it on fire.

After leaving for China, on July 22, 2019, the perpetrator returned to work in the company, thinking he was in the clear, but was swiftly arrested as cops already had him as a prime suspect.

He was imprisoned for 15 years and ordered to pay $ 50,000 in compensation to the victim’s mother to the victim’s family for “murder and concealment of body” under Article 199 of the Penal Code.

He appealed, but the Phnom Penh Municipal Court of Appeal upheld his sentence.

The accused also continued to appeal to the Supreme Court, and the verdict was again upheld.