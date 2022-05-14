Adidas is refuting claims that it stole millions of dollars worth of wages from garment workers.

The Clean Clothes Campaign, an activist group that advocates for workers, said in a recent blog post that Adidas and other brands had collectively failed to pay Cambodian garment workers an estimated $109 million in wages between April and May 2021.

The activist group said that these wages were lost among 784,000 workers across 114 factories employed in Cambodia’s apparel, footwear and leather industry. The group said that Adidas was responsible for the bulk of the wage theft, or about $11.7 million inflicted across 30,190 workers in eight of Adidas’ supplier factories since the start of the pandemic.

As such, Clean Clothes Campaign said it is calling on Adidas — as well as the other companies included in its findings — to address the wage theft.

In a statement to FN, Adidas rejected these allegations and said it “has been committed to fair labor practices, fair wages and safe working conditions throughout its global supply chain” during the pandemic.

“We continued to source from our partners and committed to paying all orders, whether they were completed or in process. We continued to ensure legal compliance in terms of pay and benefits for all workers and tracked the working conditions in each and every factory,” the spokesperson said. FULL ARTICLE- FOOTWEAR NEWS