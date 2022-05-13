Siem Reap: A workshop was opened in Siem Reap as part of the PETEXPO exhibition aimed at working to stop dog meat trade in Cambodia. This is according to FOUR PAWS.

On the morning of May 12, 2022, Four Paws said that the workshop was attended by representatives of the Center for Action. Mines of Cambodia, representatives of the Ministry / Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Ministry of Tourism, as well as NGOs, the private sector and religious leaders, in order to discuss the impact of the dog meat trade in “Cambodia and in Southeast Asia- Impact on Tourism Potential and Human Health and Illness”.

The organization also sent a letter of thanks to the Siem Reap provincial authorities and congratulated them on their efforts to ban the killing and selling dogs in the province. In the future, Four Paws plans to cooperate more with the authorities with the aim of eliminating the dog and cat trafficking throughout Cambodia.

Matt Backhouse, Four Paws’ Head of House of Strays in Southeast Asia, said the special workshop was held after facing the issues surrounding the pandemic. He added that it was a great pleasure to see the strong commitment to end the dog and cat meat business in Cambodia.

“The sale of (dog meat) has had a direct impact on humans and animals for the benefit of the nation as a whole,” adding that we can all work together to end the trade.

At the same time, the representative of the Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia expressed strong support for the ban of the dog and cat meat business in Cambodia.

“It is common for tourists not to want to see it and there is a high risk that it could damage our country’s reputation,” he said. “The Ministry of Tourism is looking forward to cooperating to end this dog trade for the benefit of Cambodia, the people and the international community.”

Mr. Pen Bunthoeun from Siem Reap Provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said, “We are happy to receive a thank-you note from Four Paws. We are proud to be the first province in Cambodia to issue a prohibition on the business of buying and selling dogs. We look forward to working with Four Paws and our partners in the future to implement this ban. We encourage other provinces and the nation as a whole to unite against this meat business.”

Mr. Prak Somathy, Senior Director of the Cambodian Mine Action Center, emphasized that “Dogs are an important part of our society. It saves lives, protects us, and they are a part of our own lives. Dogs are also highly valued by humans, they do not deserve to be killed for meat, and they deserve the love and sympathy of the people themselves. “He urged the people to work together to stop the trade in dogs and cats.

Please note that Four Paws works in Cambodia, Vietnam and Indonesia with national and local authorities, partners and other stakeholders for animal rights. RASMEI