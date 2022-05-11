Phnom Penh: On May 10, three Chinese men were suspected of drug trafficking and were tried at the Phnom Penh Court of First Instance.One of them was released on bail and the other two were held in custody.

It is reported that the three Chinese defendants were Hu Mou, male, 38 years old; Li Mou, male, 37 years old and Mao Mou, male, 35 years old, who was released on bail.

It is understood that the above-mentioned three defendants were arrested on June 10, 2021, in Khan Chamkarmon and Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh on suspicion of storing, transporting and selling nearly 10 kilograms of drugs, as well as illegal possession of weapons and the attempted murder of police officers. When the Phnom Penh police went to carry out the arrest operation, the suspect also used an AK rifle and a pistol fire at officers..

In court, the three Chinese defendants denied the charges of drug trafficking, but admitted to taking drugs, which they had been doing for three years. They requested the court to drop all charges and release them.

The the verdict will be delivered at 2pm on May 25. NKD