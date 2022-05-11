Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being very drunk drove a BMW too fast and hit the walkway on the riverside, causing the car’s engine to explode, but he was lucky not to fall into the river.

The accident happened at 12:10 AM on May 11, 2022 at the riverside park along the corner of Sisowath Quay and Street 118 in Phsar Kandal I, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen drunk and driving a black BMW with license plate Phnom Penh 2AQ-7826 traveling along Street 118 from west to east at high speed. At the corner of Sisowath Quay, the car did not turn left or turn right, then went straight ahead, continued up the park near the river, causing the car to break and leak oil, but stopped just over two meters away from the river.

After the incident, the local authorities arrived and inspected at the scene. Noting there was not any damage to the park, there was no harm to other people, the authorities called the car owner to call a crane to to away the BMW to repair. NKD