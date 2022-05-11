Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Environment on May 11, 2022, released a message after seeing of many groups of women on Bokor touching and picking Nepenthes holdenii– a carnivorous plant found in Cambodia, and a protected species.

The Ministry of Environment atated “What they are doing is wrong and do not do it again in the future! Thank you for loving natural resources, but do not pick, (or) it will be ruined! ”

It should also be noted that these plants are included in Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). KHMERNOTE