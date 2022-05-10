Takeo Province: A man died immediately at the scene after a motorcycle acciden on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 13:00 on National Road No. 3 between km 81. And 82 in Kus Thmei village, Kus commune, Tram Kak district, Takeo province.



According to the police, the accident was caused by a white and red Honda Scoopy without a license plate, driven by Tep Bo, male, 72 years old, residing in Kus Thmei Village, Kus Commune, Tram Kak District, Takeo Province. He was not wearing a helmet, and collided with another motorcycle, a black Suzuki Address with license plate Phnom Penh 1CY-7171, ridden by Los Elvis, male 20-year-old Dutch national, tourist (slightly injured), and ANNABELLE KATHARINA CUSACK, female, 19 years old, British. They are both reportedly tourists and were wearing helmets.



Authorities said that the Cambodian rider caused the accident. The foreigners were taken to Daun Keo City Referral Hospital.

The corpse was handed over to the family for traditional rites and rituals, while the motorcycles were kept at the Nheng Nheng Administrative Police Station for processing. MCPN