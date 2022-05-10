Pursat: According to a report from a news team at the scene, on the morning of May 10, there was a case of burglary at a factory in Toteung village, Anlong Thnout commune, Krakor district, Pursat province. Millions of dollars (as yet unconfirmed) were stolen, according to the authorities.

Police are at the scene and investigating, with more deatils expected later. KPT

Safe cracking was a common crime before the pandemic, with several cases reported around the country. It is not clear whether the cases, or the lack of them, are related to a specific group of thieves.