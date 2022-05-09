Battambang Province: On May 9, 2022, the Battambang Provincial Gendarmerie arrested a number of people involved in the production or trafficking of weapons, explosives and ammunition of all kinds across the border to Thailand. It was confirmed by the provincial military police on May 9 that seven people were being sent to court after the operation.



According to the Royal Cambodian Gendarmerie, the first phase of the operation took place at 19:30 on May 1, 2022 at the exchange office in Doung village, Boeung Reang commune, Kamrieng district, Battambang province. The two suspects were Chan Sros, male, 29 years old, a driver from Yeang commune, Puok district, Siem Reap province and In Ta from Trai commune, Kamrieng district, Battambang province. A car with license plate Phnom Penh 2V-4837 (as a means of transportation to and from Thailand) and 2 phonese were seized.



At 08:00 on May 2, 2022, at Lvea Village, Lvea Commune, Bavel District, Battambang Province, the Battambang Provincial Gendarmerie arrested another suspect named Huy Lai Hiek, male, 30 years old, with a white Morning car with license plate Battambang 2D-0257 (for goods sent from Bavel district to Kamrieng district) and a blue OPPO mobile phone.



The source added that with the coordination of Mr. Duong Saran, Deputy Prosecutor of Battambang Provincial Court at 9:45 on May 2, 2022 at the residence of Lai Hiek in Lvea village, Lvea commune, Bavel district in Battambang province, the police confiscated a a silver Starex car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BI-0257 and a vehicle identification card.



At 12:25 on May 2, 2022, at Orda Village, Orda Commune, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province, Battambang Provincial Gendarmerie arrested one suspect named Vern Veasna alias Lun, male, 34 years old, a police officer in Kheang village, Yeang commune, Puok district, Siem Reap province.



They confiscated a white Lexus RX 330 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH-6099, a gold IPHONE mobile phone and a ring, and 9,000 baht (nine thousand baht).



At 13:30 on the same day, at the roundabout in Russey Krok village, Russey Krok commune, Mongkul Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province, the Battambang Provincial Gendarmerie, in cooperation with the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Gendarmerie, continued to detain the other 3 suspect: Sambath Srey Lin, female, 30 years old, Som Channa, male, 17 years old , a student (and another) two pistols- a silver ROLO and black GLOCK 1, 21 GLOCK bullets, 14 ROLO bullets.

1,000 AK-47 bullets, 50 grenades and other explosives were seized.

The suspectsare being questioned by the specialized office force to build a case to be sent to court to continue the proceedings. MCPN

*Military grade weapons have been found on the border previously, with speculation that they were heading to Myanmar via Thailand.