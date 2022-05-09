Phnom Penh: A man drove a Jeep Rubicon at high speeds and crashed into a Toyota Prius and a light pole, but fortunately did not cause any injuries.



The accident happened at 1:20 AM on May 9, 2022, along Street 70 in Sangkat Tuol Sangke I, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.



People at the scene said that before the incident, they saw a man driving a red Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AS-6331 along Street 70 in the direction from east to west on arrival. At the corner of Street 169 and Boeung Kak Lake entrance, a man was driving a white Jeep with license plate number Phnom Penh 2BP-3616 along Street 169 from Boeung Kak Lake in a south-to-north direction.



After the incident, the two parties did not reach an agreement, so the local police, in cooperation with the traffic police, arrived and contacted the city traffic police to come down and measure the scene and took the two vehicles to be stored at the road traffic office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a solution later. MCPN