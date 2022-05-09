Phnom Penh: According to Cambodian media sources, two African men have appealed to the Phnom Penh Court of Appeal against their 30-year sentence for drug trafficking . On May 9, the Phnom Penh Court of Appeal announced that the original sentence was upheld.

It is reported that the two defendants, aged 30 and 39, are both Ghanaians.

It is understood that the above two suspects were arrested by the police on October 8, 2020 on suspicion of drug trafficking, and were charged on October 11, 2020 for “storing, transporting and selling drugs”. On April 11, 2022, the Phnom Penh Primary Court sentenced the two defendants to 30 years in prison. However, the two defendants disagreed with the verdict and filed an appeal.