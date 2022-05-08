Banteay Meanchey: After spotting buffalo grazing on his land, a police officer from the Office of Internal Affairs of the Ministry of Interior shot a man in the leg, causing him to be seriously injured. Local authorities consider this case to be an attempted murder case that occurred on May 7, 2022 at 1:35 in O Bei Choan Commune, O Chrov District, Banteay Meanchey Province.

On the morning of May 8, police of O’Bei Choan commune and O’Chrov district inspectorate said that the victim was Kheang Vanna, 55 years old, living in Thnal Bot village, O’Bei Choan commune, O’Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey province.

The source confirmed that the suspect is Lt. Col. Ra Tim Chanpisey, 42 years old, male, the position of Deputy Director of the Office of Internal Affairs of the Ministry of Interior also living in O Bei Choan Village, O Bei Choan Commune, O Chrov District, Banteay Meanchey Province.

Colonel Im Sopheara, police inspector of O’Chrov district, told Rasmei Kampuchea newspaper on May 8 that before the incident, the victim’s buffalo had gone to grass in the suspect’s land.

One shot was fired, causing serious injuries to the left leg of the victim at the scene near the Cambodian-Thai border that the suspect had just bought. There was no fence and the grass was just weeds that no one planted.

Police said that the suspect left the injured victim lying on the ground and escaped.

Neighbors and authorities immediately took the victim to O Bei Choan Health Center for treatment before sending him to the Cambodia-Japan Friendship Hospital in Mongkol Borey.

In this case, the provincial, district and commune criminal police forces have been searching for the suspect to build a case according to legal procedures. RASMEI