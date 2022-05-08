Phnom Penh: The police force of Sen Sok District Inspectorate in cooperation with the Phnom Penh Thmey Administrative Police Station cracked down on 73 youths, including 2 young women, confiscated 28 motorcycles along with knives, swords and slingshots at 12:10 a.m. on May 8, 2022 in front of a plot of land along Street 1966 at right angles to Street 1003 in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

Police said that after arresting the youths, the police immediately searched a plot of land and found many knives, swords and slingshots which were confiscated by the police as evidence.

Police said that before cracking down on the group, the police force of the Sen Sok District Inspectorate cooperated with the new Phnom Penh Administrative Police Force to patrol the local area and found the youths were loitering suspiciously.

Currently, the 73 youths, 28 motorcycles and exhibits have been sent to the police inspectorate in Sen Sok district for questioning and further research. NKD