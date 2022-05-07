Phnom Penh: On May 7, 2022, at 15:30, officers of the Boeung Keng Kang District Police Inspectorate arrested a suspect in connection with a case of stealing a car mirror at the Vireak Buntham bus stop on Street 47, Sangkat Wat. Phnom, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The theft was reported on May 4, 2022 in front of S.Liquor Wine Shop, Street 63, Village 9, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang.

The suspect was named as Chan Touch, male, 28 years old, Khmer, living in rented house in Sangkat Kilometer 6, Khan Russey Keo, Unreliable occupation.



A black Honda Dream 125 motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1JK 5289, 2 black screwdrivers, 1 knife, 1 drug smoking bottle, 2 helmets and keys were seized.



The suspect is currently being held in custody at the Boeung Keng Kang District Police Inspectorate to build a case to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal proceedings. PP POLICE