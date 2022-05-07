Business & Property FEATURED Latest 

Russia Offers Two Undergraduate Scholarships to Cambodian Students/Civil Servants

Russia will provide two undergraduate scholarships to Cambodian students and civil servants studying at MGIMO University in the 2022-2023 academic year.


According to the announcement of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, MGIMO University of Russia offers undergraduate scholarships to Cambodian students and civil servants who wish to study in the country.
 Applicants of both sexes can apply through https://abiturient.mgimo.ru/foreigners   or by email at [email protected] . Applicants must apply before May 6, 2022.  

