Sihanoukville: A military police officer arrested on suspicion of murder at the Golden Lions roundabout in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, has been sent to court. The fatal shooting occurred at just past midnight on May 1, 2022.

A spokesman for the National Gendarmerie, Brigadier General Eng Hee, told reporters that can not commented on the incident, saying only that the two suspects had been sent to court for legal proceedings.

Sihanoukville Provincial Gendarmerie officer Am Cheko and another man were arrested by Sihanoukville police on suspicion of shooting dead a man in Sihanoukville due to an altercation.

The two suspects were arrested on the morning of May 1.

Preah Sihanouk provincial police said on the morning of May 2, 2022 that the two of them have now been sent to the provincial military police to continue the legal process. NKD