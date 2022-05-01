Phnom Penh: A car drove down from the Chroy Changva bridge, then swerved and hit the Ta Prohm roundabout, causing the car to turn upside down.

This traffic accident caused a surprise at 1:20 AM on May 1, 2022 at the Ta Prohm roundabout in Sangkat Chroy Changva.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a white Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BR-1698, driven by a man, was seen descending from the Chroy Changva bridge in a west-to-east direction. At the scene, it hit the Ta Prohm roundabout, causing the car to turn upside down, causing severe damage. the driver escaped from the scene and disappeared.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to measure and lift the car and wait for the owner to come in and solve the matter later legally. NKD