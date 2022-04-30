

Phnom Penh: Six suspects involved in drug trafficking were arrested by specialized forces of the Anti-Drug Department on April 27, 2022 at 18:30. The specialized force (A1) of the Anti-Drug Department led by Lieutenant Colonel Puth Sunrasmey, Deputy Director of the Anti-Drug Department, in cooperation with the police forces of Phnom Penh, Kandal, Kampong Speu and Takeo provinces cracked down on four different targets in a row.

Target 1: At a point along the road near 7 Makara Bridge, Sangkat Kraing Pong, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh, led to the arrest of 2 suspects and 7 packages of drugs.

Target 2: In Tuol Sotin village, Ang Po Pe commune, Kong Pisey district, Kampong Speu, were police arrested one suspect and a package of drugs.

Target 3 – In front of Deum Roka Market along National Road No. 3 in Chong Ruk Commune, Kong Pisey District, Kampong Speu Province where another man was detained with 2 packs of drugs and a car.

Target 4: Near the Ang Ta Som traffic light along National Road 3 in Ang Ta Som commune, Tram Kak district, Takeo province, arrested 2 suspects with 3 packages of drugs and a car.

As a result, the police arrested 6 suspects:

1-Mong Borith, Male, 34 years old, Cambodian.

2-Sim Vichet, Male, 33 years old, Cambodian.

3-Ouk Maliboth, Male, 24 years old, Cambodian.

4- Thorn Piseth, Male, 40 years old, Cambodian.

5-Pol Chetra, Male, 33 years old, Cambodian.

6- Ieng Vuthy, Male, 32 years old, Nationality Khmer. The confiscated exhibits are:

1. Methamphetamine (ICE) net weight 151.51 grams.

2- 2 pistols (Revolver and CZ75).

3-Two cars (LEXUSRX330 and CAMRY).

The suspects and exhibits seized will be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to proceed with the procedure. NKD