Siem Reap: Siem Reap Provincial Police on April 30, 2022 arrested and sent two military police officers to the Siem Reap Provincial Prosecutor’s Office for legal action in connection with a drug trafficking case.

According to the Siem Reap Provincial Gendarmerie, the two suspects were identified as Col. Theav Chandara, director of the Siem Reap Provincial Anti-Drug Bureau, and lieutenant Miam Nak, an Assistant to the Office of Anti-Drug Crimes.

Both of them were arrested in accordance with the arrest warrant issued by the Siem Reap Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on April 28, 2022 in Siem Reap.

The officers are now being questioned by court officials at the Siem Reap Provincial Court.