Phnom Penh: At 12:30 pm on April 28, 2022, two Chinese people in a speeding car hit a concrete divider along Norodom in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, the Chinese men were seen driving a black Landcruiser with license plate Phnom Penh 2N 4053 traveling along Norodom from the flyover at high speed from south to north. T

After the incident, the local authorities related to the city traffic experts came to measure the vehicle and stored it, waiting for a solution later. POST NEWS