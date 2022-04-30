FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Chinese Driver Wrecks Landcruiser On Divider

cne 29 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: At 12:30 pm on April 28, 2022, two Chinese people in a speeding car hit a concrete divider along Norodom in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, the Chinese men were seen driving a black Landcruiser with license plate Phnom Penh 2N 4053 traveling along Norodom from the flyover at high speed from south to north. T

After the incident, the local authorities related to the city traffic experts came to measure the vehicle and stored it, waiting for a solution later. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Woman In Prius Wrecks Up On St 146

cne 0

Four Chinese Kidnappers Captured

cne 0

Dog Thieves Caught In Kien Svay

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *