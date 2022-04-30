Svay Rieng Province: At least 7 cows died on National Road No. 1, after they were hit by a bus.

The incident happened at 3:35 pm on April 29, 2022 on National Road No. 1 between km 127 and 128 in Bak Ronas village, Sangkor commune, Svay Rieng city.

According to Svay Rieng City Police, the driver was Seng Vitya, 29, a driver living in Roka Village, Daun Sor Commune, Svay Chrum District, Svay Rieng Province. The vehicle was severely damaged. Seven cows died instantly.



According to witnesses, before the incident, there the HYUNDAI bus with license plate Phnom Penh 3E-5328 was traveling from east to west on National Road No. 1, when a herd of cattle crossed the road from north to south.

Authorities confirmed that the driver was not injured, but the vehicle was badly damaged at the front, and nobody has come forward claiming to be the owner of the dead animals. NKD