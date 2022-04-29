Phnom Penh: A suspect who police accuse of strangling and killing his transgender partner Khom Vandy because of jealousy has been arrested.



On April 28, 2022, Brigadier General Hun Mony Rath, Deputy Director of the Criminal Police Department, led a specialized force in cooperation with the Phnom Penh Municipal Police and Preah Vihear Provincial Police to arrest the suspect.

Phu Sieng Tbang, a 27-year-old Cambodian male, was arrested at the Sen Rong Roeung 1 village, Teuk Krahorm commune, Choam Ksan district, Preah Vihear province and taken in for questioning.



During the interrogation, the suspect confessed that on April 21, 2022, he killed Kom Vandy because the victim had an affair with another man. He became jealous and strangled the victim to death.



After the murder, he took a mobile phone and a Honda Dream C125 motorcycle to his hometown in Kampot province and then escaped to Preah Vihear province and was arrested by the authorities.



Currently, the suspect has been handed over to the Meanchey District Police Inspectorate of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police as the owner of the case for further legal proceedings. MCPN