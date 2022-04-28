Phnom Penh: Police from the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Traffic Office made a contract to educate a Deputy Chief of the Traffic Bureau after he was caught driving drunk after hitting the fence of a medical school on the night of April 27, 2022. 22:45 at the corner of Street 271 and Street 183 in Sangkat Tumnup Teuk, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

According to the press release of the Information and Quick Reaction Team of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, immediately after receiving the information on the accident, the authorities of the Boeung Keng Kang District Police Inspectorate as well as the Road Traffic Police Office took the driver of a white LAND CRUISER with license plate Cambodia 3456MSK who driving drunk in for questioning. The incident did not cause any harm to any people.

The (*unnamed) officer was taken to the Road Traffic Office to be fined according to the law and to make a contract for educational guidance, as well as the discipline of the National Police Force. KPT