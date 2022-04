Phnom Penh: A man reportedly known as the Deputy Chief of the Land Traffic Police Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police drove a 2021 LAND CRUISER with license plate “Cambodia 3456.MSK”, while under the influence of alcohol, oversteered and hit the fence of the University of Health Sciences. The incident occurred at 10:50 pm on April 27, 2022 at the corner of Street 183 and Street 271, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang Dam (Preliminary News). FAST NEWS