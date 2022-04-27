Pailin: According to media reports, at 9:50 a.m. on April 26, a South Korean man who absconded to Cambodia after going on the run in Korea was arrested by the police.

It is reported that the suspect is Sin Min-ho, a 55-year-old man.

It is understood that the Cambodian police received a request for assistance from Seoul Police Station in South Korea. The Korean man was suspected of extorting money in his home country and then fled to Cambodia. Subsequently, the Cambodian Immigration Bureau intervened in the investigation.

After the relevant information was provided by the South Korean police, the Cambodian police found that the suspect was hiding in Pailin Province. Therefore, they immediately notified the Pailin Province police, who arrested him on April 26.

At present, the police in Pailin Province have escorted the suspect to the Cambodian National Police Department, waiting to be dealt with in accordance with the law.