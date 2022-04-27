

Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being drunk drove a Land Rover car into a central divider, hitting a traffic sign and a billboard before coming to a stop.



The accident happened at 11 pm on April 26, 2022 in front of Northbridge School along Street 2004 in Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving the white Land Rover Disco with license plate Phnom Penh 2L-1680 traveling from west to east. At the scene, he swerved to the left and crashed on the divider. The driver then escaped from the scene.



After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police to measure the car and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for the owner to come and solve it according to the law. MCPN