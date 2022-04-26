Sihanoukville: A Chinese man cut his own arm and then jumped to his death from the 13th floor of the Siyathu Hotel in Village 2, Sangkat No. 2 Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province at 9 am on April 25, 2022.

According to the police, the Chinese man using drugs “to the point that he could not control his emotions” and had used a machete on himself, causing injuries. He then reportedly decided to jump to his death from the 13th floor- *it’s unclear whether he was in the hotel or the construction site next to it.

At present, the body of the Chinese man, who has not been identified, has been stored by the authorities, waiting to hand it over to the embassy. RASMEI