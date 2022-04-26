Battambang: On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 10:55 pm at Rattanak Karaoke, Romchek 4 Village, Rattanak Sangkat, Battambang City, a team of Battambang Provincial Police went to crack down on trafficking, storage and facilitation of illegal drugs and arrested 21 people there, including 13 women.

As a result of the search of the 21 people, the police detained two people:

1. Tun Sopheak, male, 42 years old, Residence: 13 Makara Village, Sangkat Prek Preah Sdach, Battambang City (had drugs).

2. Chea Sok Mony, male, 34 years old, Residence: Romchek 4 Village, Sangkat Rattanak, Battambang City, Battambang Province (Owner of Karaoke).

During the operation, the police confiscated 3 bags of KETAMINE weighing 2.77 grams. 3 ecstasy (MDMA) tablets, 1 mobile phone, 4 drug bags, 1 Camry with license plate Phnom Penh 2L-2501.

After questioning and research, the two suspects were prepared for court, while the other who did not Involved were allowed to go free. KPT