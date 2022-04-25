Phnom Penh: Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the afternoon of April 25, 2022, announced the conviction of two Russian and on Ukrainian national in a drugs cased.

EVGENY KARAS, male, 32 years old, and DMITRIY KARAS, male, 30 years old, both Russians were sentenced to 30 years in prison and fined 60 million Riels each. BONDARBNKO KARYNA, female, 21 years old, a Ukrainian was given 25 years in prison, and fined 40 million.

They were convicted under charges of illegal production, transportation and trafficking of drugs in Phnom Penh from 2017 until September 15, 2020 under Articles 47, 42 and 48 of the Law on Drug Control.

On September 21, 2020, they were deatined after a police operation in Sangkat Choam Chao 2, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. Over 20kg of drugs were being sent from DHL Cambodia to the UK and Greece. NKD