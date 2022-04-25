Phnom Penh: On April 25, the Phnom Penh Court opened a trial for a Chinese man suspected of drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

It is reported that the defendant is Chen Mou, male, 33 years old, Chinese nationality, living in BKK District, Phnom Penh.

The defendant had rented an apartment on the 7th and 8th and 9th floors of an apartment in BKK district. The 7th and 8th floors operated a KTV and a tea shop, and the 9th floor was a golf course.

On May 18, 2021, the defendant held a birthday party for a friend in the apartment on the 7th floor. Under COVID restriction rules, the event was raided by the local police and some drugs and firearms were seized.

Subsequently, the Phnom Penh Municipal Primary Court charged the defendant with drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms and violation of COVID measures.

In court, the defendant confessed that he bought some drugs near the palace that day, as well as a pistol worth $500. As for the drugs seized at the KTV on the 7th floor, he claimed they were not his, because the 7th floor had already been sub-leased to others.

The Court will announce the verdict on May 11, 2022.