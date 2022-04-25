Kampong Speu: A Chinese man died instantly after two vehicles collided head-on along National Road No. 4 between km 63-64 at the point of Kraing Khvav village, Kirivon commune, Phnom Sruoch district, Kampong Speu province.

The accident happened at 9:45 pm on April 24, 2022. According to the Phnom Sruoch District Traffic Police, the dead Chinese man was named Thang Hoa Ee, a 32-year-old man currently living in the company Sin Hour Kin Thmor, Meat Say Village, Taing Sya Commune, Phnom Sruoch District, Kampong Speu Province. He was driving a white MAZDA car with license plate Phnom Penh 2Z-5080, from east to west. He swerved and collided with a truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3C. -6436 and semi-trailer with license plate Phnom Penh 4A-9359 carrying a full load. The driver of the container truck escaped.

The source added that after the incident, officials measured both vehicles and handed over the body of the victim for traditional rites. The two vehicles were kept at the Phnom Sruoch District Police Inspectorate for processing. MCPN