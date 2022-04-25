Banteay Meanchey Province: According to the information from the General Commissioner of the National PoliconMonday, April 25, 2022, people found twelve PMN2 mines were located 50 meters north of Preah Chhor village, Kork Kathin commune, Thmor Puok district, Banteay Meanchey province on April 24, 2022 yesterday.



According to the report from Thmor Puok district police, a 65-year-old man named Nab Noeun, a village guard in Preah Chhor village, Kork Kathin commune, Thmor Puok district, Banteay Meanchey province, was traveling on a newly built road and found 12 mines in white boxes, which were said to be about 80% quality and reported to the Kork Kathin commune administrative police, who then called to a Halo demining team.

The PMN (Rus. противопехотная мина нажимная or “antipersonnel pressure mine”) are a series of blast anti-personnel mines were designed and manufactured in the Soviet Union. The PMN-2 mine casing is made from injection-molded plastic and has an unusually large explosive filling when compared to many other anti-personnel landmines.

These mines were designed in the mid-1970’s, so is likely that they were from the PRK period, probably intended for use in the K-5 plan, or Bamboo Curtain, which aimed to seal off the Thai border..