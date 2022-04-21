Kandal Province: Preliminary information reports that a wanted drug trafficker who went on the run after he was issued with an arrest warrant shot and killed a Tuol Prich police chief and a police officer. The shooter has been arrested by the authorities.

This was confirmed by Major General Chhoeun Socheth, Kandal Provincial Police Commissioner on the afternoon of April 21, 2022. The Commissioner told the “Nokor Wat” Press Center that shots were fired as police executed the warrant after receiving information from residents that the perpetrator was staying in the area.



He added that the perpetrator may have been aware of his impending arrest, and opened fire on the police shooting a Tuol Prich police chief and a section chief (initial reports say both men were killed).



The incident occurred in Chantrea Thmey village, Toul Prech commune, Ang Snoul district at 12:30 on April 21, 2022.



The victims, Tuol Prich police chief Chuch Sophea and Rim Sophanna, both drug enforcement officers, were killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

Further details are expected later. NOKORWAT