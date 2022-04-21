

Phnom Penh: The police force of Stung Meanchey 1 Administration Post of Meanchey District Police Inspectorate arrested one of two suspects in connection with a case of breaking through the fence of a guesthouse and taking property at 3:00 AM on April 20, 2022 at Minisla Guesthouse (closed) Street 371 Sala, Meanchey Village, Sangkat Steung Meanchey I, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.



According to the police report, on April 20, 2022, at 3:00 AM, Stung Meanchey Police Station officers patrolled the area.

Arriving at the Minisla Guesthouse, they found two suspects, Ouch Kakada, alias Da, male, 26 years old, and Kok, a 32-year-old man, who had broken through a fence and stolen six Panasonic air conditioners, a wall fan, , an electric cooker, a TPC CPU, 1 security camera and 5 electric hot water pots.



Upon seeing this, the police of Stung Meanchey 1 Police Station detained a suspect named Ouch Kakada, also known as Da, and took him to the police station for questioning, while his accomplice, Kok, escaped.



Police saw the mobile phone number of the Minisla Guesthouse owner on the wall and contacted him. Leng Sren, a 38-year-old male, then came to file a complaint to the Stung Meanchey I Police Station for legal action.



The suspect is currently being held at the Meanchey District Police Inspectorate to build a case file. MCPN