Phnom Penh: A foreign (Asian) gunman shot at an Indian tricycle rider at 10 pm, April 19, 2022, in front of a car garage along Street 283 in Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to the two victim, before the incident, he transported three male and female passengers from the scene, asking to go to Orussey Market and then to the Depot Market.

The driver said the price was 60,000 riel to transport back and forth and wait a long time, but they only gave him 40,000 riel, so the victim asked for another 20,000 riel.

After an argument a foreign (nationality not confirmed) gunman appeared and told the passengers to get in a Highlander, saying to only give 40,000 riel.

Tempers flared, and a gun was pulled out and fired at the tricycle rider, but fortunately missed. The gunman jumped over the fence into the garage and disappeared, leaving a holster at the scene.

Tuol Kork district police went to intervene and arrested a Cambodian woman for interrogation and searched to arrest three more foreign men. They were sent to the Boeung Kak I Administrative Police Station for questioning and legal action. NKD