Phnom Penh: According to Cambodian media sources, on April 19, a Chinese man and a Thai woman were sentenced by the Phnom Penh Primary Court for selling 2 kilograms of drugs.

The two defendants in the case were Yu Mou, male, 25 years old,5 with Chinese nationality and a female, Bao, 26 years old, Thai nationality.

It is understood that in August 2020, four men and women were suspected of selling 2 kilograms of drugs, and two of them were arrested by the police. The Court announced that the Chinese defendant was sentenced to 5 years in prison and a fine of 8 million riel; the Thai defendant was sentenced to 27 years in prison and a fine of 70 million riel.

In addition, the two accomplices who escaped were sentenced in absentia to 30 years in prison by the Phnom Penh Primary Court and fined 100 million riel.

Currently, Phnom Penh police are hunting for two other suspects.