Phnom Penh: Police detained 6 male and female suspects after gunshots were fired at 3:30 AM on April 19, 2022 in front of “DOT” entertainment club on Street 1986 in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The six suspects who were detained by the police for questioning at the Sen Sok District Police Inspectorate have not yet been identified, but in the suspect’s car, there was an ID card for Sok Ban Eun, a sergeant major in the 70th Brigade, and a BERETTA handgun ID number PZ 21162.

Sources said that before the incident on April 18, 2022, a group of suspects went to drink and dance in the club, and the incident occurred when they were drunk and left.

A white 2008 Landcruiser with license plate Phnom Penh 2BC-9328 was at the scene and somebody fired shots (between six and seven).

The source added that after the incident, the suspects drove away from the scene and disappeared. The authorities of the Sen Sok District Inspectorate came down to the location to inspect and identify suspects.

The same source continued that at 3:30 AM on April 19, the perpetrator and his friends returned to drink in the club again, were reported and detained immediately. During the operation, the police arrested two men and four women and brought them to the Sen Sok District Police Inspectorate for questioning and further proceedings. RASMEI